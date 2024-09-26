GOVERNMENT HAS INCREASED FUNDING TO SOCIAL SECTORS – HH



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says his Government has undertaken various reforms that have seen an increase in funding to social sectors that include health and education.



President HICHILEMA said this in a virtual address at a Side event on Sustainable financing for the future Generations at the 2024 Summit of the Future in New York, USA.



The President also called on the International Community to Support Africa’s efforts by reforming the G-20 debt restructuring framework.



He said Zambia’s restructuring process took two and a half years, and hopes that other countries do not face prolonged hardships.



The President also called for Innovative financing solutions to bridge the significant SDGs financing gap.



ZNBC Today