GOVERNMENT HAS NO HIDDEN AGENDA IN CONSTITUENCY DELIMITATION – NANJUWA



—- As the roadmap to constitutional amendments on selected clauses is revealed.



March 27, 2025



Lusaka – The government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, has dismissed allegations of political maneuvering in the proposed constitutional amendments, particularly on constituency delimitation.



Speaking on Lusaka Radio’s Talk of the City program, Mumbwa Member of Parliament and Southern Province Minister, Mr Nanjuwa, stated that the changes are aimed at enhancing governance efficiency and equitable development, not serving the ruling party’s interests.





He emphasized that vast constituencies make representation difficult, affecting service delivery.



“For us to enhance efficiency, delimitation is critical,” he said, pointing out constituencies that stretch over 300 kilometers, making it nearly impossible for MPs to meet the needs of all electorates.





Mr Nanjuwa further defended the inclusion of provisions to promote women, youth, and persons with disabilities in Parliament, dismissing claims that such measures were meant to weaken political competition.





“Some countries that have met the SADC protocol of 30% women representation have made special provisions for disadvantaged groups,” he noted, stressing that Zambia should align with regional and global democratic standards.



He challenged critics who fear losing positions to younger leaders, insisting that “if a youth is more competent than me, and the electorate agrees, I am ready to support that individual.”





Addressing concerns of bias in the amendments, Mr Nanjuwa urged Zambians to ignore misinformation, particularly on social media, and focus on facts.





The Minister praised the Ministry of Justice for clarifying the amendments in Parliament, rejecting accusations that the ruling party seeks to extend its stay in power.





“Government has streamlined the issues; let’s focus on what has been put on the table, not what has not,” he concluded, calling on the media to provide accurate information to the public.



