Director at State House, Mr. Clayson Hamasaka writes;

GOVERNMENT HAS NOT GIVEN BACK KCM TO VEDANTA RESOURCES

“The issue of KCM is still very active in the courts of law. And such matters can take very long to the detriment of development. The best and quick way to resolving such issues is sitting on the table and discuss than courts.”

“Vedanta still remains a shareholder in KCM regardless of what anyone does, we cannot ignore that fact. So agreeing to end litigation does not equate to handing KCM back to them, it just means you’ve decided to find a solution outside the courts. There’s no contradiction”