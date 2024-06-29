GOVERNMENT HAS SET ASIDE FOUR MILLION UNITED STATES DOLLARS TO UPGRADE THE MONGU-LUSAKA ROAD.

Here are the highlights;

✅Government through the Road Development Agency (RDA) has set aside about four million united States dollars towards the preliminary works to upgrade the Mongu – Lusaka Road.

✅The project will consist of four lane types of the road which include welding of the Mongu round about.

✅87 kilometers stretch from Tateyoyo to katunda along Mongu-Lusaka road is set to be worked on by mid July, this year.

✅The whole project is expected to take about 30 caleder months.

✅Western Province, Permanent Secretary Simomo Akapelwa said the preliminary works will start once the Moyo road works are competed next month.

✅Meanwhile, the Kalabo-Congo road is also earmarked to be worked on soon as paper work and funding has been finalised.