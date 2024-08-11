GOVERNMENT HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL THE THREE BORDERS TO THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (DRC) ON THE COPPERBELT



Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister CHIPOKA MULENGA says the development is aimed at protecting the country’s property and human life, owing to the protests taking place in the DRC.



Mr. MULENGA says the last ten days have seen protests in the neighbouring country following the ban of imports in lime and beverages into that country.



He has told ZNBC News in Kasama that the Zambian government will engage authorities in DRC on the possibility of resolving the matter.



Mr. MULENGA has called for patience among drivers and the Zambian people on the traffic that may start to build up as a result of the development.



He said Kasumbalesa, Mokambo and Sakania borders will remain closed until the matter is resolved.