GOVERNMENT IN TALKS WITH US OVER FOREIGN AID FREEZE



GOVERNMENT has asked Zambians not to worry about recent foreign aid policy changes by the United States, saying the Zambian government is in talks with the US Embassy in Zambia.





Foreign Affairs minister Mulambo said this when he met with US ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales.





Haimbe assured the nation that the discussions so far were productive.



He stated that Zambia and the US have a strong relationship and are working together to manage the situation.





“The process is being managed based on the good relations by the two governments,” assured Haimbe.



He also mentioned that different government ministries are involved in the discussions to ensure a smooth transition.



Kalemba