GOVERNMENT INCREASES THEIR CHIPOLOPOLO COACH SALARY CONTRIBUTION TO $15,000

Government has increased it’s contribution to the Chipolopolo Coach’s salary, from US$10,000 to US$15,000 (about K240,00). Sports Minister, Elvis Nkandu says this is aimed at motivating the coach to deliver the desired results.

Nkandu says despite the increment being minimal, his Ministry will see how best it can further increase the contribution to attract the best names in the game. The Minister has told ZNBC sports that as per agreement, FAZ will provide the other part of the coach’s salary.

Meanwhile, Nkandu has welcomed the appointment of Avram Grant as the New Chipolopolo Head Coach. He says the the Coach must ensure Zambia qualifies to the next edition of the AFCON, without any excuse.

ZNBC.