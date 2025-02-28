“Government Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Mining: Reforms, Market Centers, and Enforcement in Focus”





The Zambian Government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, is making significant progress in eradicating illegal mining.





Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon. Paul C. Kabuswe MP, highlighted these efforts when he delivered a ministerial statement in Parliament this afternoon.





Illegal mining has caused environmental degradation, loss of lives, and revenue losses and the Government is taking decisive action to address this challenge.



Key updates include the development of an online licensing system, allowing applications via smartphones, with an electronic payment module underway to enhance transparency.





Over 950 mining rights have been granted since 2023, focusing on gold, manganese and copper.



Operational gold buying centers in Mumbwa and Rufunsa now provide fair markets for miners, with Zambia Gold Limited ensuring competitive pricing.



The government is also training miners in safe and sustainable practices, addressing health and environmental concerns.





Strengthened enforcement and interagency collaboration are curbing illegal activities, while reforms to the Mines and Minerals Development Act will establish a dedicated ASM department and support fund.





Hon. Kabuswe urged traditional leaders, local authorities, and all Zambians to join the fight against illegal mining, ensuring the nation benefits fully from its mineral wealth.



#ZambiaMining #SustainableDevelopment #ZambiaRising