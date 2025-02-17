Government introduces equal pay for public sector workers



GOVERNMENT has approved a new policy to ensure that all public workers in the same positions receive the same salaries.





The 2025 Public Sector Pay Policy, approved by Cabinet last week, aims to fix salary differences among government workers, including judges, councillors, members of the House of Chiefs and top government officials like the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).





For many years, public workers with the same job titles have been earning different salaries, leading to complaints about unfairness.



According to a statement issued by Information and Media minister Cornelius Mweetwa, government wants to end inequalities and make sure that salaries are fair and properly structured.





“Cabinet has observed that salaries and conditions of service for State organs and State institutions have been characterised by deep-rooted inequities, anomalies and inconsistencies,” read the statement.



Before 2022, government salaries were set by different departments using different rules which led to confusion and unfair pay structures.





The new policy will create a clear and fair system where salaries are based on job roles and qualifications.



Government believes this change will motivate workers, improve service delivery and help keep skilled professionals in the public service.





In 2010, late President Rupiah Banda set up a Salaries & Wages Review Commission to study the problem but salary differences continued.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 17, 2025