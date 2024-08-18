GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATING SUSPECTED POISONING IN DOG FOOD



A senior government official has confirmed the alleged presence of aflatoxin in dog food that has so far resulted in the death of several of dogs in Zambia.



The source whose identity has been withheld, says tests conducted by the public health institute showed the presence of toxins in various samples taken from different dog species that have died of the suspected poisoning.



The source however could not give further details of the outcome of the test, but says results have been submitted to the ministry of livestock and fisheries.



Meanwhile, when contacted, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Permanent Secretary, Himba Cheelo promised to respond to Diamond TV once the Director Veterinary Services avails her conclusive information.



Aflatoxins are a family of molds produced by certain fungi that are found on agricultural crops, including staples.



Exposure to aflatoxins is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.



By Prudence Chota

Diamond Media Zambia