GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES 11 INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR LUSAKA AND COPPERBELT PROVINCES



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Garry Nkombo, has today launched 11 significant Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) for Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces today.





This milestone marks a crucial step in the growth and development of both regions, aligning with the national development agenda.



The Lusaka District Integrated Development Plan (IDP) in particular, aims to foster holistic development by incorporating sector plans and strategies to achieve a unified vision for Greater Lusaka, ensuring the district’s growth is sustainable, equitable and beneficial to all stakeholders.





In his keynote address at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Hon. Nkombo emphasized the importance of planning in achieving desirable development outcomes.





He noted that IDPs play a vital role in coordinating development activities across districts, ensuring a unified approach to development.



Meanwhile, Her Worship, the Mayor of the Greater City of Lusaka, Ms. Chilando Chitangala expressed her gratitude to all parties involved in the preparation and execution of the IDPs.



“I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone involved in the preparation and execution of these plans. The collaboration and teamwork demonstrated here are commendable,” she said.





Ms. Chitangala said the launch of these IDPs demonstrates government’s commitment to decentralized planning and development, enabling districts and provinces to take ownership of their growth and development trajectories.