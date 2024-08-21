GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES CASH FOR WORK PROGRAM TO MITIGATE DROUGHT EFFECTS



21st August, 2024



Government has introduced a Cash for Work (CFW) program to provide temporary financial relief to vulnerable individuals affected by the 2023/2024 drought. The program aims to empower individuals with cash to buy food items in exchange for their labour.



The CFW program will be implemented in 123 constituencies across 87 districts, targeting households not covered by existing social cash transfer programs. The program will provide short-term income-generating opportunities, stimulate economic activity at the local level, and contribute to community infrastructure maintenance.



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will oversee the program’s implementation, using local government structures and labor-based methodologies. The program will run until December 2024 and is expected to improve access to food, maintain community assets, and stimulate economic activity.



Local authorities will identify works and beneficiaries, utilizing existing community structures and ensuring transparency, accountability, and cost-effectiveness. Engineers will determine the value of works and standardize payments to beneficiaries.



The CFW program is part of the government’s intervention to provide temporal financial relief and support vulnerable communities affected by the drought and economic challenges.



A virtual meeting with the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development was held on 21st August, 2024 in the Council Chamber to sensitize Council



Follow-up meetings will be conducted on the same.



NAKONDE TOWN COUNCIL