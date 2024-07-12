GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES FIRST SOLAR ENERGY POWER BRANCH AT FNB ZAMBIA KALUMBILA BRANCH.

Here are the highlights;

✅The launch of the refurbished FNB Zambia Kalumbila Branch powered by solar energy, highlights the role of technological innovation in addressing the country’s energy challenges.

✅This innovation supports sustainable development and positions Zambia at the forefront of green technology adoption in the region.

✅Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha said the decision to power this branch with solar energy underscores the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources.

✅The branch will create employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector, driving economic growth and fostering innovation.

✅Solar power reduces carbon footprint and contributes to mitigating climate change.

✅The first in the country to be fully powered by solar energy, advances in solar technology have made it a reliable and resilient energy solution, capable of meeting the energy needs of businesses and communities alike.

✅Solar power will enhance energy security by diversifying energy sources and reducing dependency on traditional forms of energy, which is particularly crucial during periods of water scarcity affecting hydroelectric power generation.

✅Mr. Mposha urged other businesses and sectors to follow FNB Zambia’s lead in embracing sustainable practices.

✅Meanwhile, Mr. Mposha congratulated Ms. Kapumpe Chola on her appointment as the first female and second Zambian Chief Executive Officer of FNB Zambia as her leadership is an inspiration and a testament to the strides the Government is making towards gender equality and inclusivity in leadership roles.