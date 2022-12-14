“GOVERNMENT LOST $3M ANNUALLY DUE CORRUPTION IN PF ADMINISTRATION”

State House has disclosed that Government lost three million dollars annually through corruption activities in the previous administration.

State House Spokesperson ANTHONY BWALYA says this is why most sectors of the country’s economy lagged behind because the funds went in private pockets.

Mr. BWALYA says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s efforts to fight corruption have closed most loopholes and that the funds have been channeled towards developmental projects.

He told journalists at a Press briefing in Lusaka that President HICHILEMA is pleased that students are now able to get their meal allowances, retirees are being paid and free education is being providing in schools among other achievements under his administration.

Mr. BWALYA added that the fight against corruption will continue to ensure that all loopholes and leakages of government funds are closed.

He said the fight is NOT selective and that even those found wanting under the new administration will have to face the law.

ZNBC