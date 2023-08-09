Government Maintains Fisp Programme- Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo

GOVERNMENT MAINTAINS FISP PROGRAMME

Government says it has no intentions of doing away with the Farmer Input Support Programme-FISP but will instead improve it under the Comprehensive Agriculture Transformation Programme.

Agriculture Minister REUBEN MTOLO says contrary to speculations that government wants to do away with FISP, government will provide support to over 1 million farmers under FISP.

Mr MTOLO was speaking when he officiated at the commemoration of Farmers Day which was held under the theme “Inclusive Economic Transformation”.

And minister of Livestock and Fisheries, MAKOZO CHIKOTE encouraged farmers to increase their productivity in the agricultural sector.

“If we must increase productivity especially in the livestock sector, we must work in hand in hand with the experts that government has employed so that we bring diseases under contro. Don’t continue keeping animals in the traditional manner, we need to increase production,” Mr CHIKOTE said.

The minister says his ministry together with the experts are ready to listen to the concerns and needs of the farmers so that production is increased.