GOVERNMENT MOURNS CAMNET TV FOUNDER PASTOR MOSES CHILUBA



Government has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pastor Moses Chiluba, founder and Chairman of Central African Media Network (Camnet) Television and Senior Pastor at Healing Word Ministries. Pastor Chiluba passed away last night.



In a statement issued by Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, government acknowledged Pastor Chiluba’s significant contributions to Zambia’s media industry and his advocacy for professionalism in journalism.





“Through Camnet TV, Pastor Chiluba played an important role in the growth of the country’s media industry and the journalism profession. He was an ardent advocate of professionalism in the media, anchored on truth, honesty, and impartiality,” the statement read.



Hon. Mweetwa highlighted the profound impact Pastor Chiluba had on both the media and religious sectors, noting that his loss leaves a void in the lives of those he inspired and helped throughout his life.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and members of staff at Camnet TV. On behalf of the government, I wish to pass our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Pastor Chiluba,” the Minister stated.





Pastor Chiluba’s legacy as a media pioneer and spiritual leader will be remembered by many for his dedication to truth and his efforts to uplift Zambians through his ministry and media work.