LINA WRITES:

The government must make DNA test Compulsory. I support DNA test.

Any woman who is against or afraid of DNA test has a cockroach in her cupboard.



Enough of this paternity fraud. If your husband can’t be the only one to remove your pant, please stay single.

Men must be saved from training children that do not belong to them.

Anyway that’s my opinion, let me continue cooking for my hubby.