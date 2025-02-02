GOVERNMENT MUST PRESENT TO PARLEY THE COST AND IMPACT OF TRUMPS POLICY SHIFT ON ALL OUR SECTORS



……”GPZ calls for homegrown countermeasures to US policy shift. Calls on China in the short term to offer budget support in the 2025 fiscal year.”





Lusaka- Saturday February 01, 2025



It is clear that the United States of America’s foreign policy has significantly shifted emanating from the election victory of Mr. Donald Trump.





it is incumbent upon the Government of Zambia to quantitatively assess the impact of these policy changes on all the sectors aided by the United States Government.





A report must be presented to the Zambian Parliament with proposed ‘homegrown countermeasures’ for each affected sector. Members of Parliament must debate this issue in national interest and a supplementary budget be approved swiftly.





USA’s policy shift justifies our call for developing countries like Zambia to reduce on foreign dependency, utilise local resources for enhanced economic freedom. Zambia must fully take ownership for its own development agenda onwards.





However, In the short term, Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ requests old friends like China to offer budget support to help stabilize our economy in the 2025 fiscal year. The goal for a Country like Zambia must be self reliant.





Sudden policy changes in the west have shown that economic freedom for developing countries must become a reality soonest. Every political leader and citizen alike must work to achieve this goal within a decade starting this year, 2025. We can do it.



Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.