GOVERNMENT MUST SET CLEAR DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENT PRIORITIES

LUSAKA…Monday, May 8,2023

Rhoma Foreign Relations Institute has called on government to set clear it’s diplomatic engagement priorities in light of ZAMBIA’s economic challenges.

Rhoma Institute Founder and Executive Director Mr Lengwe Cornelius Bwalya said this in Lusaka this morning.

“As an Institute of foreign affairs we applaud President Hakainde Hichilema’s attendance of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla as it is a very good gesture and gives Zambia the much needed diplomatic exposure especially as a member of the Commonwealth,” Mr Bwalya reiterated.

“However as a country we are still grumping with the debt overhang that is impeding over economic recovery. And as such it is expected that our diplomatic engagement focus must be on China, which is and remains one of the most instrumental figures in unlocking this debt burden and yet we have still not engaged them on their own turf to seek remedies for the quarter of our $14 billion external debt owed to them,”.

He said there is an urgent need for President Hakainde Hichilema to heed to calls from stakeholders in the country to make a state visit to China and end this speculation as to when and if he will travel to China and engage Beijing one on one.

Mr. Bwalya reiterated that China is an all weather friend of Zambia and there is a sense and belief that with proper diplomatic engagement, at the highest level, from the Zambian government, the debt restructuring can be resolved within reasonable time.

“With the newly appointed Zambia’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador

Dr. Ivan Zyuulu, we can only hope that this exercise will be expedited to allow President Hichilema to visit China,” he added.

“In the same vein we encourage President Hichilema to consider making an official State visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe, the only neighbouring country he is yet to visit officially out of all of ZAMBIA’s neighbouring states.”