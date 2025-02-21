GOVERNMENT MUST SWIFTLY AID CIVIL SERVANTS/WORKERS AND LOCAL INFORMAL SECTOR BUSINESSES



Lusaka- Friday February 21, 2025



With the significant rise in the cost of living and deliberate wiping out of money from the local market by the UPND Government.





Government must consider a DEBT SWAP PROGRAM for civil servants or workers whose loan repayment interests have significantly risen.



Government can further reduce pay as you earn, PAYE and introduce direct tax incentives for households and local businesses.





The UPND Government has consistently wiped out money from the local economy through raising the monetary policy rate (MPR).



This has resulted in reduced spending power from civil servants/workers and households with loans thereby suffocating the informal sector.





Ultimately, local informal businesses will continue to close and offload unemployed people on the market. Workers are the biggest spenders in the informal sector.



President Hichilema and his Government cannot avoid this terrible local economic cycle they have created, they must act now.





The Government must aid it’s workers and the informal sector by deliberately offering incentives for more spending power to keep the economy afloat.





Modern economies grow through the workers and the general population spending in their local economy. The rest is fiction.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.