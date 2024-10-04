GOVERNMENT NODS LARGE-SCALE MINING ACTIVITIES IN LOWER ZAMBEZI NATIONAL PARK



GOVERNMENT has approved large-scale mining exploration for African Brothers Corporation Limited to conduct mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park.



And stakeholders have already weighed in on Government’s decision to allow mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park where the activities were cancelled, saying mining remains a threat to environmental sustainability.



The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Mining Licensing Committee in a meeting held on September 11, 2024 approved a large-scale exploration for African Brothers Corporation Limited to conduct mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park.



The development comes a few months after environmentalists put up a fight to stop mining in the Lower Zambezi by another company, resulting in government revoking that licence.



Environmental defenders are already concerned with reports indicating that there are more claims in the Lower Zambezi National Park, and that there is need for a law that completely prohibits mining in protected areas.



Daily Nation