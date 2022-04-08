GOVERNMENT OFFICIALLY ABANDONS DEBT-SWAP

GOVERNMENT Officials have informed public service unions that it is unable to fund or facilitate the debt-swap with public service workers and their creditors.

Government informed the Unions that the debt swap has fallen off as government has no capacity whatsoever to fund the same.

In May 2021, Government negotiated a debt-swap with public service unions where the highly indebted workers would have a reprieve and their debt that Government owes them would be swapped with their commercial debt with banks, micro and other financial institutions.

This was broken to the Union representatives in Thursday’s meeting between the Public Service labour unions and Government at a meeting held at the Public Service Management Division Board Room at Cabinet Office.

Government is proposing that a joint press briefing and 15-day tour to provinces be held to convince public service workers about this new development.

The unions are divided about this approach as they said President Hakainde Hichilema promised that he would uphold the debt swap agreement.

They said the decision to abandon the programme will make the President in the eyes of the public, look a certified liar.

The meeting ended in a dead-lock.

Government could also not commit to the dismantling of debt owed to public service workers.

Government owes civil servants collosal sums of money in un-paid allowances and emolument related entitlements.