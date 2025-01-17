GOVERNMENT OPENS 2025 TEVET BURSARY APPLICATION SYSTEM FOR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS
The Ministry of Technology and Science has announced the opening of the online application system for the 2025 Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET) Bursary Awards.
Speaking at a press briefing, Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Chipota Mutati, accompanied by Permanent Secretary Eng. Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu and other ministry officials, clarified the administration of the TEVET bursaries.
