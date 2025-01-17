GOVERNMENT OPENS 2025 TEVET BURSARY APPLICATION SYSTEM FOR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS

0
20

GOVERNMENT OPENS 2025 TEVET BURSARY APPLICATION SYSTEM FOR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS

The Ministry of Technology and Science has announced the opening of the online application system for the 2025 Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET) Bursary Awards.


Speaking at a press briefing, Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Chipota Mutati, accompanied by Permanent Secretary Eng. Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu and other ministry officials, clarified the administration of the TEVET bursaries.

Hon. Mutati stated that the bursaries will exclusively cater to students enrolled in TEVET-registered programs ranging from Craft to Diploma levels at institutions under the Ministry of Technology and Science. This move is aimed at accommodating students who may have missed out on bursary awards offered through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which is administered by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.


“The government, through the Ministry of Technology and Science, is committed to fostering skills development in line with the 8th National Development Plan by ensuring equal opportunities for all potential learners,” said Hon. Mutati.


The Ministry emphasized its dedication to creating a conducive learning environment to empower Zambians with technical and vocational skills essential for national development.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here