GOVERNMENT PAYS OVER K1 MILLION IN RENTAL RELIEF TO FLOOD AFFECTED FAMILIES



Government has disbursed over K1 million in rental relief to 180 families whose homes were extensively flooded in Lusaka.

The beneficiaries include 54 households in Matero, 96 in Chaisa, and 30 in John Laing townships. Each household has received K6,000, covering rental support of K2,000 per month for three months.



Flagging off the exercise, Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu urged beneficiaries to secure alternative accommodation quickly and warned them against returning to their flood-damaged homes. She emphasized that the government prioritized their welfare, hence the decision to provide financial relief for better housing.



Ms. Zulu also expressed relief that, despite the crisis, no outbreaks of waterborne diseases were recorded in the three temporary camps where the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) had accommodated the displaced families.



The DMMU had set up temporary camps in Matero, John Laing, and Chaisa to shelter flood victims before the rental relief initiative was rolled out.