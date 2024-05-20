GOVERNMENT PLANS TO BRING IN 225 MEGAWATTS OF ELECTRICITY, AS POWER DEFICIT MOVES TO 750 MEGAWATTS

GOVERNMENT has outlined plans to bring in 225 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the next four months to cushion the widening power deficit, which has moved from 450MW to 750MW.

Announcing the development yesterday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana explained that 105MW will come from Ndola Energy Company while 120MW emergency power will be through diesel-powered generators to be stationed in Ndola and Mpika.

“Modalities are being worked on to restart Ndola Energy, which will bring on board 105MW of power. We also expect another 120MW of emergency power in the next four months,” Mr Kawana said.

ZDM