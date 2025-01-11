GOVERNMENT PLANS TO INTRODUCE TAXES FOR ATHLETES-CHILESHE



Government has revealed plans to introduce taxes for athletes as part of its strategy to ensure the sports sector contributes to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The move is outlined in the Sports Policy launched in 2024.



Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe, stated that the initiative aims to integrate athletes into the country’s tax system while ensuring their long-term financial stability.



“The government wants athletes to contribute significantly to the GDP, but we are also working on providing incentives that will ensure their comfort even after their sports careers end,” Mr. Chileshe said.





He disclosed that plans include introducing social security, pension schemes, and improved access to financial services for athletes. These measures are intended to secure their futures and promote sustainable career development in sports.



To further support the sector, Mr. Chileshe emphasized the need for a legislative framework to bolster sports development across the country.





The government also expressed readiness to back a variety of sporting disciplines, including those beyond traditional sports like football and boxing. As an example, Mr. Chileshe mentioned a proposal received by the ministry to establish a Formula One circuit in Zambia, signaling the government’s openness to new opportunities in sports.





“The ministry is committed to supporting all sports in the country and exploring innovative ideas that will expand the sector,” he added.