GOVERNMENT REAFFIRMS CLOSE TIES WITH CHURCH.

Nsama district, November 26, 2023

Government, through the Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, reaffirms its commitment to engaging the church.

Minister Nkandu, who is also a Kaputa member of Parliament, believes that the church plays an important role in instilling good morals in people in society.

He charged that the church and government should not view each other as competitors but as partners for the socio-economic development of Zambia.

Minister Nkandu explains that the church should remain relevant to the community and must be instrumental in becoming a solution to the world’s challenges.

“There is a need for the church and government to cooperate and work together to make the lives of the people easier. The government will continue to seek guidance from the church, he said.

He has since commended the church for its guidance and prayers to God on behalf of the political leaders and government.

The lawmaker has since thanked the church for the overwhelming support rendered to President Hakainde Hichilema and his government.

Falcon News reports that Mr. Nkandu was speaking in Mwembeshi ward of Chimbamilonga Constituency when he attended church service at the United Church of Zambia St. Andrews congregation.

Mr. Nkandu is in Mwembeshi ward to drum up support for UPND candidate Elvis Kabuta ahead of the December 1, 2023 local government by-election.

And the united church of Zambia (UCZ) Pastor Haggai Phiri thanked the government for improving the wellbeing of people through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in the district.

He further commended the help rendered to the congregation towards the completion of the church and the support given to the choirs.

TF