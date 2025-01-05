GOVERNMENT REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR RESOLVING MOZAMBIQUE POLITICAL CONFLICT





The government has reaffirmed its support for all efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the ongoing political conflict in Mozambique.



Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe expressed concern over the prevailing political and security situation in Mozambique following the general elections held on October 9, 2024.





Mr. Haimbe commended the Mozambican government for its continued engagements with relevant stakeholders to address the crisis.



Mr. Haimbe made these remarks while leading a Zambian delegation to the SADC virtual Extraordinary Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation.





The meeting was chaired by Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Kombo, who is also the Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ.





The Senior Officials and Ministerial meetings precede the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus Mozambique, scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Ministry’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Eva Chanda.



