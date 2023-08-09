Government Receives K30 Million Dividend From Zambia National Building Society

GOVERNMENT RECEIVES RECORD K30 Million DIVIDEND

August 8, 2023

Government has received a K30 million dividend payment from the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS).

In a statement released by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning today, this marks the seventh time government is receiving a dividend cheque from ZNBS.

At the Annual General Meeting in June, 2023, ZNBS reported an after-tax profit of K185.869 million compared to K116.313 million in 2022, representing a 60% increase in profit.

Receiving the dividend, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane commended the ZNBS Board and staff for their effort in keeping the company on a profitable path.

He implored other state-owned enterprises that are lagging in performance, to emulate the ZNBS by being more creative and working hard at turning around their institutions to profitability.

He assured state-owned enterprises of a conducive environment for better performance by providing the right and supportive policies.

The UPND Party Manifesto is anchored on depoliticizing the public service and improving leadership and managerial skills as well as the mindset to ensure an optimal public service delivery system.

Credit: THE FALCON