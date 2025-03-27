GOVERNMENT RECOVERS $60 MILLION FROM FISP ANOMALIES



Government has successfully recovered $60 million following a forensic audit that uncovered widespread irregularities in the 2024/2025 Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).





Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, revealed during a press briefing in Lusaka that over 200,000 ineligible beneficiaries had improperly accessed the program.





The audit findings showed that more than 7,000 civil servants and over 150,000 other ineligible individuals had benefited from FISP, with 1,000 of them also receiving support from the Food Security Pack program.





As part of corrective measures, Mweetwa announced that 200,000 new eligible farmers have been placed on the program to ensure proper allocation of resources.





Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice is set to announce the roadmap for constitutional amendments, outlining the next steps in the ongoing legal and governance reforms.