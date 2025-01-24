GOVERNMENT RECRUITS OVER 4000 HEALTH WORKERS.
Here are the highlights from the press briefing by Civil Service Commission Chairperson, Dr. Choolwe Beyani;
✅The 2024 recruitment of health workers under the Ministry of Health has been completed, with a total of 4,140 candidates recruited into the public service.
✅The names of the successful candidates will be published in the Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia on Monday, 27th January 2025.
✅The successful candidates are advised to collect their appointment letters from the respective Provincial Health offices starting Wednesday, 29th January 2025 from 09:00 hours.
✅The successful candidates will be expected to present their National Registration cards (NRC’S) and original copies of their professional qualifications for ease of identification and verification respectively.
✅3,494 health workers were recruited through the competitive process spearheaded by the District Sub- Committees and Provincial Human Resource Management Committees.
✅And 646 candidates were professional cholera volunteers, as per Government’s commitment, all the professional health cholera volunteers will be recruited through this process.
✅Distribution of positions by province;
i. Copperbelt: 529
ii. Southern: 493
iii. Eastern: 491
iv. Luapula: 430
v. Northern: 420
vi. Northwestern: 400
vii. Western: 415
viii. Central: 337
ix. Lusaka: 339
x. Muchinga: 286
✅Among the recruited health workers are registered nurses, midwives, clinical officers, environmental health technologists and Junior resident medical officers.
✅Successful candidates are urged to seize the opportunity to serve the public with a great sense of responsibility and professionalism in order to drive the country’s health service delivery to higher heights.
✅Government has since urged the communities to help the newly recruited settle in their roles so that the intended service delivery can be provided without interruption.
✅The unsuccessful candidates, are advised not to lose hope as government has shown commitment by considerably employing substantive numbers annually.
Great this is job well done.The youths are smiling once again.The government we trust at work.
Where will they get the money to pay these new workers?
Over 60 percent of government expenditure goes to paying civil servants.
Do we have any economists in government? I mean real economists, not village ones.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Ba Indigo, is it so difficult for you to find it in your heart to rejoice with these young people and their families that 4,000 unemployed fellow Zambians will have an income and help their extended families? Is it really your problem or an issue where Government will find the money to pay them? Please kindly do us a favour and check out the names on Monday newspapers List if all the 4,000 are from Zambezi Region, since this is your speciality and expertise topic?