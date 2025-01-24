GOVERNMENT RECRUITS OVER 4000 HEALTH WORKERS.



Here are the highlights from the press briefing by Civil Service Commission Chairperson, Dr. Choolwe Beyani;



✅The 2024 recruitment of health workers under the Ministry of Health has been completed, with a total of 4,140 candidates recruited into the public service.





✅The names of the successful candidates will be published in the Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia on Monday, 27th January 2025.



✅The successful candidates are advised to collect their appointment letters from the respective Provincial Health offices starting Wednesday, 29th January 2025 from 09:00 hours.





✅The successful candidates will be expected to present their National Registration cards (NRC’S) and original copies of their professional qualifications for ease of identification and verification respectively.



✅3,494 health workers were recruited through the competitive process spearheaded by the District Sub- Committees and Provincial Human Resource Management Committees.





✅And 646 candidates were professional cholera volunteers, as per Government’s commitment, all the professional health cholera volunteers will be recruited through this process.





✅Distribution of positions by province;



i. Copperbelt: 529

ii. Southern: 493

iii. Eastern: 491

iv. Luapula: 430

v. Northern: 420

vi. Northwestern: 400

vii. Western: 415

viii. Central: 337

ix. Lusaka: 339

x. Muchinga: 286





✅Among the recruited health workers are registered nurses, midwives, clinical officers, environmental health technologists and Junior resident medical officers.



✅Successful candidates are urged to seize the opportunity to serve the public with a great sense of responsibility and professionalism in order to drive the country’s health service delivery to higher heights.





✅Government has since urged the communities to help the newly recruited settle in their roles so that the intended service delivery can be provided without interruption.





✅The unsuccessful candidates, are advised not to lose hope as government has shown commitment by considerably employing substantive numbers annually.