GOVERNMENT RELEASES 2024 EXAMINATION RESULTS WITH MILESTONES IN SPEED AND INTEGRITY



Lusaka– The Ministry of Education, led by Minister Daglus Siakalima, has released the 2024 examination results, marking a significant achievement by publishing them just four weeks after the exams concluded. This is the first time the results have been issued so promptly, reflecting the government’s efforts to streamline processes and ensure timely announcements.



According to Siakalima, the examiners received their allowances before the results were released, addressing the long-standing issue of delayed compensation. This measure was introduced to improve working conditions for the examiners and ensure their dedication to the examination process.



A total of 119,928 candidates registered for the Junior Secondary Examination (JSE), with girls making up 56.82% of the candidates and boys accounting for 43.18%. Of those, 72.23% passed at least one subject. The absenteeism rate for the JSE dropped to 5.62%, a 0.79% improvement compared to 2023.



For the General Certificate of Education (GCE), there were 149,920 candidates, representing a 1.55% increase from the previous year. Among those who sat for the exams, 75.38% passed at least one subject. The absenteeism rate also saw a reduction to 7.89%, a decrease of 0.5% compared to 2023.



The highest pass rate across all subjects was recorded in French at 81.4%, while Pre-Tech had the lowest pass rate at 15%.



In a notable achievement, both the 2024 Union School external and GCE examinations were conducted without any leakages, preserving the integrity of the examination process. However, the Minister confirmed that instances of malpractice occurred, with three cases confirmed and seven more suspected, affecting a total of 5,874 candidates.



As a result, the Examination Council of Zambia has withheld the results of 205 candidates involved in individual malpractice cases and nullified the results for 116 candidates. Additionally, the GCE examination center status of eight centers has been suspended due to these malpractices.



The government reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on examination malpractice, with Siakalima warning that strict legal actions will be taken against offenders. “We will not tolerate any behavior that undermines the integrity of our education system,” he stated.



Candidates are able to access their results via SMS or through the Examination Council of Zambia’s online portal starting in September 2024.