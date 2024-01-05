GOVERNMENT RELEASES K500 MILLION TO SUPPORT FREE EDUCATION

Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says over K500 million was on Tuesday disbursed to schools across the country as grants to support the free education programme.

During a media briefing yesterday, Mr Nkulukusa said Government is reducing the burden on parents and guardians by meeting some of the school requirements.

He said the free education programme is a demonstration of Government’s commitment Schools get K500m Govt releases grants to support free education to ensuring that every child has access to education.

“School grants amounting to K518 million for all schools across the country were released last Tuesday in readiness for reopening while the component for boarding schools will be disbursed next week,” Mr Nkulukusa said.

“These grants are disbursed quarterly, that is per term and they vary from a minimum of K30,000 to a maximum of K2 million depending on various factors such as size of the school, number of pupils and the numerous requirements such as chalk usage, among other things.”

CREDIT: ZambiaDailyMail