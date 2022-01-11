Road Development Agency(RDA) Acting Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Anthony Mulowa has said that the government has released over K66m for rehabilitation of damaged road infrastructure across the country.

Mr. Mulowa says this is part of the K350m which is required to rehabilitate 368 damaged road infrastructure countrywide.

He says the road structures that need attention include bridges, road sections, and drainages.

Mr. Mulowa disclosed to ZNBC news that out of the 368 roads, 108 are in very critical condition and require K150m to rehabilitate.

He said operations are underway in rehabilitating very critical road infrastructure such as Kafue Hook Bridge, Ndola-Mufulira-Mokambo Road and Kashikishi-Lunchinda Road.

Mr. Mulowa further said the RDA is working in collaboration with the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to rehabilitate Monze-Niko Road.

Meanwhile, the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has said that it expects quality and timely delivery of road projects amongst its engineers.

NRFA Director for Monitoring and Evaluation Johane Tembo said that it is the duty of road engineers to ensure contractors working under their supervision deliver value and well-timed projects whenever they are engaged to do so.

Dr. Tembo was speaking in Livingstone when he addressed Road Engineers from the Ministry of Local Government drawn from Southern and Western Provinces.

He said NRFA’s quest is to ensure road projects are delivered, paid for on time, and at the right price.

And National Council for Construction (NCC) Executive Director Ernest Nshindano said it is important to continuously build capacity in engineers so that they are kept abreast with new trends in the construction industry.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Technical Advisor Stephen Malubila stressed that the construction of the over 14-thousand Kilometres rural connectivity World Bank-funded projects in selected Districts countrywide depends on inputs of engineers in local authorities.