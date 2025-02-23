GOVERNMENT REVIEWS LABOUR MARKET POLICY AS EMPLOYMENT FIGURES IMPROVE



Labour and Social Security Permanent Secretary Zechariah Luhanga has reaffirmed government’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and labour market reforms aligned with Zambia’s Vision 2030 and the 8th National Development Plan.





Speaking at a validation meeting for the 2018 National Employment and Labour Market Policy, Luhanga emphasized the importance of refining the policy to address evolving economic realities.



“The government remains committed to driving inclusive growth and ensuring that labour market reforms align with our national development agenda,” Luhanga stated.





The meeting, attended by representatives from the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Zambia Federation of Employers, trade unions, and the private sector, aimed to validate findings from the 2018 policy and solicit recommendations for improvements.





According to recent employment data, Zambia recorded a notable increase in employment figures, rising from 2.9 million in 2019 to 3.9 million in 2023. Meanwhile, youth unemployment decreased from 17.9% in 2019 to 17.2% in 2023, and the overall unemployment rate declined slightly from 12.5% to 12.0% over the same period.





Luhanga urged stakeholders to actively contribute their expertise to ensure the revised policy effectively addresses labour market challenges and fosters sustainable job creation.





“We encourage all participants to share their insights and recommendations to enhance the policy framework and ensure it reflects the realities of our evolving economy,” he added





The government’s labour market review comes at a crucial time as Zambia seeks to strengthen employment opportunities and economic resilience in the years ahead.