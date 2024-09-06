GOVERNMENT ROLLS OUT DIGITAL HEALTH SYSTEMS PROJECT.



Here are the highlights from the launch in Munyumbwe area of Gwembe District in Southern Province;



✅The Ministry of Technology and Science and the Ministry of Health has started rolling out the Digital Health Systems Project in hospitals across the country.



✅The project is aimed at digitilisation of health services and safeguarding the supply of medicines.



✅The digital health system is being rolled out to ensure that service delivery in the health sector is enhanced.



✅Hospitals across the country will now be able to provide health services using digital tools to reach as many people as possible.



✅The Ministry of Technology and Science and Ministry of Health are currently in tracking medicines across the country and through the Track and Trace programme, medicines are being tracked using latest technology from the point of procurement to consumption by patients.



✅Pilferage of drugs will soon be a thing of the past as gadgets have been set to monitor the supply chain.



✅There is need to include technology courses in the training of nurses.



✅Technology is now an integral part of health delivery and nurses need to know how to utilise gadgets in their daily work.



✅Government is mobilising funds to equip all health facilities with solar energy.



✅Government wants all health facilities to have energy throughout the day without disrupting operations.



✅Two communication towers will be constructed in Gwembe District soon and will be located at schools in order to give various institutions and residents an opportunity to access phone and internet services.