GOVERNMENT SADDENED BY DEATHS OF TWO PROMINENT EDUCATIONALISTS



Former National Theatre Arts Association of Zambia (NATAAZ) Chairman and retired teacher Aaron Nkhata, and Chuluchaminga Nkhata were laid to rest today.





During a church service at RCZ Chipata Central Congregation, Eastern Province Education Officer Branly Malambo, who represented the Ministry of Education and the Office of the Permanent Secretary, praised the two men for their dedication to education and public service.





Mr. Malambo stated that the ministry has lost “gallant men” who made significant contributions to both the province and the nation.



Chipata Mayor George Mwanza also paid tribute, highlighting the immense impact the two men had on the community, particularly in improving the lives of young people in Eastern Province.





Aaron Nkhata, 60, who was also a retired teacher, passed away on his way home to Chipata after marking Grade 12 examinations in Petauke.