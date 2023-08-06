GOVERNMENT SAYS BORROWING WILL NOT TAKE PLACE WITHOUT PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane says the government will ensure that all legal measures are applied to control future borrowings for the country.

Dr Musokotwane says government has put in place a law that restrains the Executive from borrowing without the approval and supervision of Parliament.

The Minister of Finance was speaking when he officiated at the University of Zambia Student’s Forum on the Debt restructuring program in Lusaka yesterday.

He explains that the Treasury must take the proposal to Parliament for consideration, for any borrowing to be undertaken.

Dr. Musokotwane further reveals that, there is also a clause in the same law which stipulates that the debt Gross Domestic Product ratio should not exceed a certain metric, and if surpassed, the country will not proceed to borrow.