GOVERNMENT SCRAPPING EXPORT DUTY ON PRECIOUS STONES TO BOOST FOREIGN EXCHANGE – Economist Shabdin Mweemba

GOVERNMENT SCRAPPING EXPORT DUTY ON PRECIOUS STONES TO BOOST FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Choma-based Economist Shabdin Mweemba says the Government scrapping off the 15-percent export duty on precious stones will help improve the inflow of foreign exchange in the country.

Mweemba says the move will also contribute to the country’s economic development as workers employed by various mining firms that deal with precious stones still pay tax.

He adds that should the government see any need for the reintroduction of export duty in the future, then it will do so.

Mweemba spoke in an interview with Byta FM News.

Government through Statutory Instrument number 4 of 2025 has scrapped off export duty on precious stones.