GOVERNMENT SECURES $120 MILLION GRANT FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION



SCIENCE and Technology Minister Felix Mutati said digital transformation is the way to go for Zambia.





Mutati started his duties by paying a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA Dr. Chibamba Kanyama in Washington DC.



Mutati is attending the Global Digital Summit, and he is accompanied by Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and Smart Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama.





The key highlights for the Digital Summit sessions include:



– High-Level Insights: Axel van Trotsenburg (World Bank) and Doreen Bogdan-Martin (ITU) on global digital development.

– AI and Development: Sessions on AI applications, including “AI Synergy” and “AI Pathways.”

– Future of Work: “AI Renaissance: Jobs of the Future” explores workforce development strategies.





The Minister will also attend side meetings with ITU SG (Connectivity) and World Bank President. (DZAP & opportunity for another Project in VET) Additionally, the Minister shall visit the Exhibitions stand, with a focus on Ethiopia’s showcase of Digital ID.