GOVERNMENT SET TO FLAG OFF DISTRIBUTION OF INPUTS UNDER FISP IN EASTERN PROVINCE

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture will today flag off the Distribution of inputs under FISP, the Farmer Input Support Program in Eastern Province.

Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape told Journalists yesterday shortly after paying a curtesy call on Parament Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people that the province has over 194,000 farmer beneficiaries under the 2024-2025 farming season.

He says five districts have been earmarked for the E-Voucher system.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Rueben Mtolo Phiri has implored farmers to start depositing the Four hundred Kwachas for them to begin getting inputs.

He has told Breeze FM News that government wants to ensure that inputs are distributed on time.

Mr. Phiri has disclosed that the program is currently underway in most parts of the country.

