Dr. Brian Chota Sampa – BCS

GOVERNMENT SHOULD CLOSE DOWN ORGANIZATIONS SUPPORTING HOMOSEXUALITY

While we have been lukewarm about the issue of homosexuality,a number of organisations are pouring into our country and being funded heavily to support homosexuality.These organisations come in the name of fighting HIV and championing Human Rights when behind closed doors they are for homosexuality.

One such organisation is, “OPEN DOORS” project under USAID.

This organization has sent people in the field to look for homosexuals and register them. Innocent Zambians who don’t have ways of supporting themselves financially due to unemployment are accepting this job of hunting for homosexuals.

As if it’s not enough,at one of our big hospital here in Lusaka there’s a clinic for homosexuals.It has been there for sometime and receives serious funding and people are quiet about it.

This has been kept a secret for a long time and we keep seeing numbers of homosexuals growing meanwhile the same educated people and governments are in the forefront of supporting this wrong.We know there’s heavy funding attached to it but is it worth it?

Education should open up our eyes and liberate us from mind imprisonment which we have had for a long time.We shouldn’t be able to do anything for money!

We urge the government to take a strong stance against homosexuality.And close down organisations championing homosexuality. Further we implore all well meaning Zambians to take a stance against this vice before it’s too late.

BCS..24//05//2022