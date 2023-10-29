Government Should Consider Announcing 2024 Price Of Maize By Mid November 2023- Alexander Nkosi

GOVERNMENT SHOULD CONSIDER ANNOUNCING 2024 PRICE OF MAIZE BY MID NOVEMBER 2023

By Alexander Nkosi

One of the biggest stimulants to production is the price. Farmers already know the cost of production of maize but they don’t know the price at which they will sell a bag of maize and the profit they will make. While the current FRA price is K320 per 50kg bag, there is no guarantee that it will remain the same or increase next year until Government officially announces. This, to a large extent, makes people sceptical about investing in maize production.

I’m therefore encouraging FRA to announce the 2024 minimum price for maize before mid November 2023, even if this would still be late, it will encourage many farmers and would-be farmers to either increase or venture into maize production. It will further encourage them to invest in taking care of their crops to maximise output per hectare and profit. This model has worked so well for wheat.

I’m also encouraging government through Zambia National Service to go flat out and produce more maize. Since ZNS has a very low cost of production as most of the costs of production are already being covered by Government, this will help reduce mealie meal prices in the country next year while allowing millers to produce more animal feed for export.

Thank you.