Deejay Showstar wrote…

GOVERNMENT SHOULD PUT IT’S HANDS OFF SOCIAL MEDIA. THEIR CONCEPT IS COUNTER PRODUCTIVE‼️

One of the major weakness of our country is the love for regulation. This country has all sorts of regulations to the extent that soon breathing may get its own law.

The proposed regulation of social media by including it in the broadcasting licencing law is not just illogical but counter productive. The country needs creative and innovative population to catch up with advanced economies.

Instead of working on deregulation, government is proposing the opposite. Our economy is actually operating with a handbrake because regulation starts too early in all sectors. However, the attempt to include social media in the broadcasting act should end just where it is – at concept level.

Social media is already regulated by the Cyber Act. What exactly has the cyber act failed to do that this regulation will? Imposing additional regulation will not only amount to suffocating people’s right to hold an opinion, but will also block innovation and condemn young people to unfair competition with well established Media Houses.

Government should also remember that the informal sector of our economy remains an important pillar if resilience for our survival as a nation.

Most of all, social media remains the only true platform of free expression. One doesn’t need to book an appointment or need a favour from a media owner to express an opinion.

What makes the proposal even worse is the proposal to imprison would be offers to a maximum of 5 years! What has social media rely done for one to even think of sending a citizen to prison for 5 years just for transmitting one’s opinion?

Government should put its hands off social media. Let them actually concentrate on refining the cyber act to remove those provisions which already raised alarm from the onset of the Bill. President HH and the UPND in opposition promised the Youths of this country that the cyber act will be repealed so as to let the young people freely enjoy the cyber space.

The President was nicknamed “a Facebook President” because it was the only space he would really address his followers across the nation” without regulation but why do a 360 and worse off add another burden?

We all remember very well how he was oppressed and pushed to shut up 🤫 but because the people of Zambia can’t be fooled. They still went ahead and elected the same person who couldn’t be given coverage by government machinery.

In conclusion. The UPND should be the last organization to pull such stunts because they know very well that sending police to every opposing voice can not save you in Zambia 🇿🇲 just serve the people diligently.

[Open your history books and remember where you’re coming from before it’s too late]

Jackson Demus Phiri

Media Personality