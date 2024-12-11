GUEST ARTICLE: Government should treat Lungu’s defiance with gravity
By Emmanuel Malite
The government’s nonchalant attitude towards Edgar Lungu’s persistent claims of returning to State House in 2026, despite a court ruling rendering him ineligible, is alarming.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1D3KxCcm4k/?mibextid=oFDknk
It is imperative that the government takes Lungu’s defiance seriously and investigates his statements, which can be perceived as a threat to national stability.
Historical context underscores the gravity of this situation. Since 1950, there have been 471 attempted coups worldwide, with 227 being successful.
Lungu’s insistence on returning to power, despite the court’s judgment, raises concerns about his intentions and the potential consequences of his actions.
The government must recognize that Lungu’s statements are not merely a manifestation of his personal ambitions but also a potential threat to the country’s democratic foundations. It is essential that the government takes proactive measures to address this situation and ensure that the rule of law is upheld.
By treating Lungu’s defiance with the gravity it deserves, the government can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the Constitution and maintaining national stability. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty and a betrayal of the public’s trust.
Kalemba, December 11, 2024
No need to lose any more sleep over Lungu. The state institutions will take care of him if he continues his futile adventures on the political scene. It’s time to focus on development which eluded this nation for seven solid years during this same man’s misrule.
yeee insoni ubuntu what has yor diactator hh done in his 3years wastage and u are still talking about ecl,his plan B is an open secret so dont have sleepless nights and dreaming of other things which ecl is not thinking about,ECL will simply support a candidate of his choice and u hh and his judges cant stop him from doing that.DULL
Just to give you one (out of many) undeniable milestone in the three years of HH’s meritorious rule (unless you have buried your head in the sand of shame), HH has managed to handle the Lungu senseless foreign debt mess – much of which money ended up in PF thieves’ pockets and was being flaunted and burned on social media before the suffering Zambians on whose behalf it was borrowed. This milestone would never have been attained by Lungu even if he was given to rule this country for the rest of his life because there was not even a thread of integrity in him. Each time the creditors looked at him they only saw crookedness.
HH lukombo lwamenshi. Na ZAMZAM and Indigo uwalukene akanwinako. So relax and enjoy the great benefits of our wise voting in 2021. We will not point fingers or laugh at you, we will understand you Sir. Zambia is ours together my brother.
Do not waste your time. Ba tantameni do not know what ‘DEBT’ means because ECL would borrow and share the purse. It has been to hard for them to accept, hence calling HH a dictator. So dull including that guy called Fube Bwalya
3 years spent fixing ECL.
1 year allocated to fix Fred Mmembe.
1 year allocated to fix Kalaba, Sean, Kateka, etc.
0 years allocated to fixing the economy.
And yet he thinks people will vote for him again.
Vote wisely in 2026.
And 5 years to fix lazy heads like you ( 2026-2031)
Zambia then never before needs criminalistics, that is the application of science principles and methods to support legal decision-making in matters of criminal and civil law. We need these services because some people think that they are too clever by half. Zambians must remember the misplacement of Bo Libongani without the Forensic Laboratory in the POLICE SERVICE OF ZAMBIA.
Lungu is not worth attending to for now.We must all realize that Lungu has been tolerated a lot in this country as political tricky star.You remember that even in PF he was not voted for.People simply raised hands when the late Tutwa asked a question,” who doesn’t want ECL?” or may I say who wants ECL?” the people raised hands and some raised two arms and from there he was air lifted and spread powder on him and it was over.The injunction was done in the night on a week end. Former Vice President Dr Guy Scott was restrained from conducting elections for the PF party in Kabwe.And was threatened with contempt if ever he tried to go ahead.All the presidential candidates remained disappointed.On the eligibility matter ECL knew too well the person who was to win the Presidential by election was to finish the term left by the late President Sata and it was considered as a term.It was written in news papers and heard on radios and televisions.He ECL amended the constitution and in there reminded people about five years for a term of office yet people of the country knew that from the 1991 and 1996 constitutions.The idea was for people not to consider as a term the carry over of Mr Sata’s term he inherited.As a lawyer himself and of “top notch” he deliberately behaved the way he is doing.It is well known that the Parliamentary tenure and Presidential go together in Zambia.He must be ashamed to hold the country in an undisirable situation like that.And he is there sullenly and talking about plan B.This is very shameful indeed.
Lungu is gone no more ECL, his political career has ended badly.
(1) He lost to HH by a million plus votes.
(2) He has been humiliated by the concourt decision to stop him contesting future elections.
(3)His family members are being pursued by law enforcement officers over alleged corruption.
(4) His party is divided in segments namely: sampa pf, chabinga of and ECL pf.
There is more to it than just that, the cracks are dig than what an outsider can see.