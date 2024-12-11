GUEST ARTICLE: Government should treat Lungu’s defiance with gravity



By Emmanuel Malite



The government’s nonchalant attitude towards Edgar Lungu’s persistent claims of returning to State House in 2026, despite a court ruling rendering him ineligible, is alarming.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1D3KxCcm4k/?mibextid=oFDknk



It is imperative that the government takes Lungu’s defiance seriously and investigates his statements, which can be perceived as a threat to national stability.





Historical context underscores the gravity of this situation. Since 1950, there have been 471 attempted coups worldwide, with 227 being successful.



Lungu’s insistence on returning to power, despite the court’s judgment, raises concerns about his intentions and the potential consequences of his actions.





The government must recognize that Lungu’s statements are not merely a manifestation of his personal ambitions but also a potential threat to the country’s democratic foundations. It is essential that the government takes proactive measures to address this situation and ensure that the rule of law is upheld.





By treating Lungu’s defiance with the gravity it deserves, the government can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the Constitution and maintaining national stability. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty and a betrayal of the public’s trust.



Kalemba, December 11, 2024