GOVERNMENT SHUTS DOWN ORPHANAGE AFTER SEXUAL ABUSE REPORTS



Government has shut down an orphanage in Lusaka’s Chudleigh area, following allegations of sexual abuse and defilement involving a clergyman who is running the facility.





The facility belongs to God at Work Victory International Church.



Community Development and Social Minister DOREEN MWAMBA visited the orphanage earlier today and expressed shock at the condition of the facility.





Mrs. MWAMBA’s visit follows reports from two girls who alleged that they had been sexually abused.





The two girls have been living at the unregistered orphanage for over 16 years.



ZNBC