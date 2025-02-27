Government slammed Over alleged ‘fake’ Census Figures,



….As Speaker rejects admitting the matter for debate….



Lusaka – 26th February, 2025



LUNTE MP Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya this afternoon challenged government on recent outburst by the Civil Service Commission Dr Choolwe Beyani who described the recently released population statistics by the Zambia Statistics Agency as illegal.





He says calling the statistics illegal and null and void is a huge tragedy for the country.



Speaking this afternoon in Parliament during the session “Urgent Matters without Notice” the Lunte parliamentarian cited remarks by Dr Beyani who claimed that the census results were “illegal, null, and void” stating that ZAMSTATS allegedly ignored instructions from the President to adjust certain errors.





Hon. Kafwaya argued that accurate population statistics are crucial for national planning, voter registration, and elections.



“The importance of statistics in this country cannot be over-emphasized,” he argued.





“Yet here we are, with government departments arguing over the credibility of our population figures.”



He further questioned why the Minister of Finance who oversees ZAMSTATS was silent as this was a tragedy brewing.





“Does the Minister of Finance not see this as urgent?” Hon. Kafwaya asked.



“How can he sit back while fake population statistics are being released to the nation?”





Unfortunately the Speaker did not admit the matter as urgent.



Since Dr Choolwe Bayeni’s assertions, controversy has ensured in the country with concerns about the integrity of Zambia’s census data and its implications for future policies and elections credibility.