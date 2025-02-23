GOVERNMENT SUSPEND SINO METALS OPERATIONS.



By Ennie Kishiki



Government has reinforced the suspension of Sino Metals operation due to what it termed as negligence from the mining company.





And speaking earlier, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, has assured citizens that normal operation of water supply will resume on the 25th February 2025.



Meanwhile, Sino Metals Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Martin Hamukusana, said the mine regret the damage that the accident has caused to citizens, adding that management is working hand in hand with relevant authorities to ensure that the risk is cushioned.