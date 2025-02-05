GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS GOLD MINING IN LUMEZI AFTER DEATH OF THREE PEOPLE



THE government has ordered the immediate suspension of gold mining operations in Mbuzi Village, Lumezi District, following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of three people.





The decision comes after a pit collapse at the mining site on Sunday, February 2, 2025, which buried and killed Winstone Mwale, 36, his wife, Joyce Nkhoma, 29, and Peter Banda, 31, who were scavenging for gold deposits at the time.





The closure of the mine was announced by Lumezi Town Council Chairperson Oliver Mwale during the burial of the victims on Tuesday, February 4.





Mr. Mwale revealed that the suspension was prompted by the discovery that mining activities were being conducted in violation of the exploration license held by a Zambian of Indian origin.



Diamond TV