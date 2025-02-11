GOVERNMENT TARGETS TO PRODUCE 10 MILLION METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE, 1 MILLION METRIC TONNES OF WHEAT AND 1 MILLION METRIC TONNES OF SOYA BEANS BY 2027



Highlights from the press release issued by Zambia High Commission first Secretary Press and Public Relations Tamara Nyirenda.



✅ Government through the Ministry of Agriculture is working towards meeting the targets of producing 10 million metric tonnes of maize, 1 million metric tonnes of wheat, and 1 million metric tonnes of soya beans annually by 2027 as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema.



✅ The Comprehensive Agricultural Transformation Support Program (CATSP), which aims to improve agricultural sustainability and productivity, is being implemented by the Ministry in order to achieve this.



✅ The CATSP program is crucial in helping Zambia become a regional hub for maize, soya beans, and wheat production.



✅ Dr. Chizumba Shephande, the Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, made this statement during a two-day benchmarking exercise on the execution of the CATSP in Pretoria, South Africa.



✅ Emphasized the significance of CATSP’s complete implementation, pointing out that the program was necessary to increase Zambia’s agricultural sustainability and productivity.



✅ He said that meeting and exceeding the output goals is in line with the government’s overarching objective of encouraging significant and sustained growth in the agriculture industry.



✅ Government has identified strategic measures to achieve these goals, including the full implementation of CATSP.



✅ The Ministry’s efforts are ultimately aimed at contributing to the Government’s agenda of attaining meaningful and sustainable development.